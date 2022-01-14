Police helicopter footage shows thick blanket of fog with bridge poking out

Eye-catching police footage taken by a force helicopter shows a thick blanket of fog with a famous bridge poking out the top.

The National Police Air Service tweeted the video, saying: “Here’s a short clip looking back across the Bristol Channel from the Welsh coast. The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge poking up out of the cloud.”

Many people are in awe of the video which shows the amazing skyline view above the fog.

Leela, @clouise81, wrote: “Well I knew it was foggy yesterday but this is insane”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here