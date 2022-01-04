A pair of puffins have been successfully released back into the wild after being nursed back to health.

The two birds, named Tony and Don, were found injured and were taken into care by the Scottish SPCA (SSPCA).

Don was brought into the SSPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre on December 8 after he was found on a beach in Montrose with an injured leg.

Hours later, Tony was discovered trapped under a pile of seaweed on a beach in Fife by a member of the public’s dog and was brought in.

