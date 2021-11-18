The RAF has set a Guinness World Record for completing the first flight using only synthetic fuel.

The record was achieved using Zero Petroleum’s UL91 fuel, which is made using hydrogen extracted from water, and carbon extracted from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

In a statement the MoD said the technology “has the potential to save 80-90% of carbon per flight, supporting the RAF’s vision that synthetic fuels will have a major role in powering the fast jets of the future.”

