A rare bluefin tuna has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall by a kayaker who found himself surrounded by a school of fish.

Rupert Kirkwood, 61, paddled three miles off the coast into open seas near Portmellon in search of interesting sea creatures.

After spotting birds swirling, Mr Kirkwood raced towards a feeding frenzy.

"There were about 20 of them [bluefish tuna] swirling at the surface, sometimes jumping out.

"I sat and watched them and tried to get a photograph for about three hours and not five seconds went past without hearing the splash of a tuna."

