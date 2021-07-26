A rare ram with five horns has been found in Nigeria, which has been likened to a god by those observing it.

"Looking at the number of horns on its head they are five, which is Allah - ‘ALLAH,’" local interior designer Usman Abdulrahman commented.

Estate agent Wasiu Salaudeen said upon seeing the rare creature: "I have never seen this kind of a thing before, and it is happening during in a festive period. This is my first time to see that a ram has five horns.”