Dozens of people were evacuated from Maryland apartment buildings after Tropical Storm Ida brought flash flooding to the area, the National Hurricane Center said.

Montgomery County Government’s chief spokesperson shared footage of workers driving a safety boat up to the Rock Creek Woods apartment complex where flooded roads, power outages, and stranded people were reported.

The flooding displaced around 150 residents after some 50 apartments were impacted and about 12 apartments were flooded.

As of Wednesday morning, police confirmed a 19-year-old male was found deceased and one resident remained unaccounted for.

Four people, including one firefighter, were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.