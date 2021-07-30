A massive landslide in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh in India has led to a road collapsing down the side of a mountain.

The incredible footage can be seen above, and shows bits of earth falling first before it becomes clear that the whole side of the mountain is about to give way.

The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall in the past two days, with the road as well as another nearby one also closed following a similar incident as the rains continue.