Saudi sand dunes covered in snow after rare hail storm

A rare hail storm left sand dunes covered in snow outside Badr city in Saudi Arabia, with locals gathering to enjoy the unusual scenes.

Freak weather made its way across northwestern areas of the country earlier this month, blanketing the region in snow after temperatures dropped drastically overnight.

Drone footage has since captured the stunning and unusual landscape, as sand dunes - normally golden in colour - have turned to white.

Locals gathered in the desert to make the most of the unique sights.

