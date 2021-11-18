An endless sea of spider webs were filmed glistening in the British winter sunshine by a passer-by in west Sussex.

Nina Stevens, 31, stumbled across a picturesque landscape near her hometown of Thakeham, during an afternoon walk.

“It turns out it’s called a “Sea of Gossamer Webs”. I believe it’s done when a lot of money spiders work together to create webs so they can travel further than they would on foot,” Stevens explained.

She also spoke of how “incredible” it was to capture the moment, as she enjoys “getting lost in nature” whenever possible.

