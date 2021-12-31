Siberian tiger and newborn cubs walk through snow in rare sighting of endangered animal

A Siberian tiger and her newborn cubs have been caught on camera walking through the snow in Russia.

Sightings of the endangered animals are incredibly rare, with the Amur Tiger Center suggesting this is only the third time mother Svetlaya has been spotted.

The tigers were walking through the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, where it is believed at least 20 now live, compared to only one in 2013.

Svetlaya is said to be one of the "founding mothers" of the tiger population in the area.

