Huge sinkhole appears at coastal beauty spot revealing hidden underground beach

A huge sinkhole has appeared at a coastal beauty spot revealing a hidden underground beach at Whitburn, near Sunderland.

The natural phenomenon, called Souter Hole, first appeared as a small sinkhole in 2003 but it has grown every year since.

The hole is now so big a hidden beach has been revealed with the sea forcing its way through a crack in one of the cliff walls.

The National Trust, which manages the cliff path around the sinkhole, are warning walkers and dog owners to avoid the area.

