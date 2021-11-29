Video footage shows the moment a car got stuck in deep snow conditions in North Yorkshire following forecasts of the “coldest night of the season”.

Temperatures dropped to as low as -10C last night for parts of the UK bringing snow and leaving some without power as Storm Arwen continued to batter the UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of severe ice across large swathes of England including Newcastle, Manchester, London and Cardiff following freezing temperatures through the night.

