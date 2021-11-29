Customers stranded in UK’s highest pub by heavy snowfall from Storm Arwen have spent a second night at the Tan Hill Pub in the Yorkshire Dales.

On Friday, 61 people became trapped in the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, but some guests have claimed they “don’t want to leave” after enjoying the 17th-century hotel’s hospitality.

Oasis tribute band Noasis has been providing musical entertainment as the musicians have been stranded since their gig on Friday– which at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level is the highest in the UK.

