Pristine rare coral reef discovered in South Pacific

Scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals off the island’s coast.

The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at depths of more than 30 metres and seems untouched by climate change or human activities.

Laetitia Hédouin a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research in Moorea, French Polynesia, first saw the corals during a recreational dive with a local diving club.

She realised its significance and late last year she was part of a scientific team that went beneath the waves to document it.

