Standon Calling festival has been cancelled halfway through its final day due to heavy rain and flooding.

The Hertfordshire festival began on July 22 and was due to be headlined by Primal Scream this evening. But it was hit with thunderstorms and torrential rain earlier today, forcing organisers to first suspend the event and then later cancel it altogether.

Footage taken from the festival shows the poor weather conditions with crowds of people scrambling through mud as heavy rain is falling and more thunderstorms are forecast.