Storm Arwen caused havoc to a caravan park in Northumberland as hundreds of people are still without power nearly a week after the weather system first hit the UK .

Families in the area have been using candles to light their homes for the past seven days with police going door-to-door to check on those in need and offer assistance.

Some local pubs and hotels in Berwick-upon-Tweed have offered their assistance also, allowing those who’ve been affected by the storm to come in and warm up.