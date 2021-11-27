Storm Arwen: Lorry toppled over and vehicle damaged as high winds cause havoc

Storm Arwen has caused havoc in the northeast of England with a lorry toppled over on its side in Hartlepool and a car severely damaged by fallen brickwork in Sunderland .

Two people have died so far due to the storm, with a man killed in Ambleside due to a falling tree on Friday (26 November) and another man killed while driving due to a tree being blown over.

The Met Office has said that the red wind warning for Storm Arwen had expired, but that various yellow and amber wind warnings remained in place.