Staff at UK’s highest pub say goodbye to snowed-in guests after three days

Staff at a pub cut off by snow have said goodbye to almost all of their guests who turned up on Friday night, and were caused to stay until Monday due to heavy snowfall brought on by Storm Arwen.

More than 60 people had been hauled up in the Yorkshire Dales hotel on makeshift beds, but had enjoyed most of it as the staff provided quizzes, karaoke and a movie night.

Those staying at the inn, which is 1,732ft above sea level, woke up to around 3ft of snow due to a fallen power line and snow blocking the main routes out.