Storm Arwen batters north coast of Scotland as weather warnings remain

Storm Arwen battered large parts of the north of England and Scotland on Saturday (27 November) as various weather warnings from the Met Office were still in place throughout the UK .

Winds have reached speeds of almost 100mph in parts of the UK, with two people dying so far due to falling trees in the high winds.

The Met Office has warned that the northeast of England, northwest of England, Yorkshire, the West Midlands and the East Midlands will all experience cold weather until Monday.