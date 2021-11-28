Storm Arwen completely destroys farmer's lamb shed

Storm Arwen caused havoc throughout the UK on Friday into Saturday of this week, with high winds approaching 100mph in several parts making transport in particular difficult.

Three people were killed due to falling trees in the high winds brought by the storm, and the Met Office has warned that the northeast and northwest of England, Yorkshire and the Midlands should expect the cold weather to last until Monday.

In the above video, you can see the damage caused to a farmer’s lamb shed due to the severely high winds.