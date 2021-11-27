Peak District blanketed in snow following Storm Arwen

Footage captured from Hathersage in the Hope Valley shows how much snow has fallen over the Peak District in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Police have been urging motorists in the area to avoid making any non-essential journeys after several drivers got stuck in their cars during the night.

Derbyshire police said: “We have had several calls throughout the night from drivers who have become stranded, as well as numerous reports of trees falling and blocking roads after the high winds.”