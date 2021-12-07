Cork's River Lee breaks banks as Storm Barra hits Ireland

A Status Red storm warning has been triggered for Cork and Kerry as Storm Barra batters Ireland.

Cork's River Lee burst its banks this morning (Tuesday).

Eyewitness Eoghan said: "The River Lee has broken its banks in Passage West. Over an hour before high water."

Footage filmed from above captures rough waters spilling onto the river-side pathways while moored boast rock aggressively nearby.

Flooding concerns have been raised in low lying coastal areas and in towns as flood barriers being erected.

The public are being urged to stay at home while the red weather alert remains in place until 9pm.

