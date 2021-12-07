A town in County Cork has suffered severe flooding as Storm Berra hit Ireland in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters attempted to pump water out of Bantry’s flooded town centre at 7am, with at least 23 properties and businesses already impacted by the heavy rainfall.

Flood defences in the area were overwhelmed by the severe weather, with a number of local schools and colleges - as well as Covid vaccine centres - forced to close.

Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and power supply is likely across all of Ireland.

