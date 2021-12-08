Man washes paths in incredibly heavy rain during Storm Barra

A Dublin man has attracted some hilarity online when he was captured washing a path during incredibly heavy rain as Storm Barra landed in Ireland .

Weather warnings remain in place for much of the country on Wednesday (8 December) as the high winds caused by the storm continue to make travelling treacherous.

Irish Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has urged those experiencing homelessness to avail of the beds on offer, saying: "Extreme weather response is in place & there is plenty of bed capacity, no person should be sleeping rough at this time.”