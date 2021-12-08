Cork streets were seen flooded by extreme weather as Storm Barra hits Ireland.

Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind were issued by the Met Office as the storm arrived on Tuesday morning, with western Ireland facing the worst conditions.

Storm Barra has already caused flooding in Cork City with about 2,000 people being left without power.

A number of flights into Dublin have already been cancelled in response, along with the return journeys.

