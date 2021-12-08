Storm Barra ‘only halfway through’, with stronger winds yet to hit Ireland

Storm Barra is only “halfway through” and the worst could be yet to hit Ireland, the Housing Minister warned.

Some 56,000 homes are without power and may not be reconnected for a number of days, Government officials said after the country was battered by winds of up to 80mph.

Yesterday, schools across 12 counties were closed and flights were cancelled amid flooding and strong winds.

A red warning remains in place for the southwest of the Republic of Ireland.

Northern Ireland Electricity said less than 1,000 of its customers were without power yesterday evening (Tuesday).

