Eye-catching footage shows strong winds hitting Isle of Islay in Scotland amid Storm Corrie.

Northern Powergrid said those affected are in Northumberland and County Durham and warned that some would remain without power for the duration of Sunday as a second storm – Storm Corrie – is expected to bring another blast of strong winds.

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings across northern Scotland, including Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Strathclyde and Fife, from midnight on Sunday to 10am on Monday.

