People braced themselves last night as storm Evert swept the south.

The MET office issued an amber warning, predicting strong winds and rainfall for many parts of the South. Warning of 75mph winds were given.

This video shows the impacts of the storm. One woman who was camping in Dorset last night with her family attempted to brave the weather, but cut her trip short when the tent poles "snapped under the wind".

Another one shows a similar scene in Hayes, Cornwall. The weather clearly didn't ease up throughout several parts of the Region.