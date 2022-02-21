Farm claims to be world first in planting sunflowers entirely by drone

A farm in Queensland, Australia could be home to the first sunflower crop planted completely by a drone in the world.

The experiment is now in full bloom, drawing in tourists from all over to enjoy the photo opportunity and learn more about modern, less invasive farming practices.

“It’s the first sunflower crop planted entirely by drone. So a big agricultural drone that we use commercially, spreads the seeds of this crop,” says drone pilot Roger Woods.

The technique is already used for crops like barley, lucerne and wheat.

