Massive supercell storm over Texas captured in stunning timelapse footage

A Meteorology student has captured an awe-inspiring timelapse of an ominous supercell over Texas.

Meteorology student Isaac Schluesche captured the images while storm chasing near the town of Earth, Texas, USA.

Isaac, of Madison, Wisconsin, said: “The storm coincided with the sunset perfectly. The colours seen in the timelapse are just like what we saw with our eyes.”

A supercell, sometimes referred to as a ‘rotating thunderstorm’, is characterised by a heavy, constantly-rotating current of rising air.

Their large scale and isolation from other thunderstorms make supercells a sublime and sinister sight.

