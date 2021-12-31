Tequila fish reintroduced to wild after going extinct in 2003

Tequila fish, which were declared extinct in 2003, have been returned to their natural habitat in Mexico after being bred in an aquarium at Chester zoo.

Described as "charismatic little fish", the species disappeared from the wild 18 years ago due to the introduction of other invasive exotic fish and water pollution.

But now thanks to conservationists in Chester, who teamed up with counterparts in Mexico, over 1,500 tequila fish have been returned to the Teuchitlan River in Jalisco.

