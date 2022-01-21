Huge wildfire flames tower over Texas emergency workers

Giant wildfire flames tower over firefighters' vehicles as they attempt to tackle the blaze.

Terrifying footage captures the orange-red flames dwarfing the emergency service personally after a wildfire flared up in Texas’ Bastrop State Park only days ago.

Bastrop County Emergency Services released the footage capturing flames raging and smoke plumes filling the air as emergency crews attend the scene.

As of Thursday, the Rolling Pines Fire reached 813 acres and was at 70 per cent containment.

While an official cause for the fire has not yet been confirmed, it's believed a prescribed burn may have escaped its boundaries.

