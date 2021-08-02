A tiger living at a sanctuary in Texas has been confirmed as the world's oldest in captivity by Guinness World Records.

Bengali, who arrived at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in 2000, is the oldest in the world at the age of 25 years and 322 days.

Typically, tigers live between 15 and 20 years in captivity, while their life expectancy in the wild is shorter, averaging around 12 years.

While Bengali doesn’t have any cubs, she is considered to be an important part of “conservation efforts” by sanctuary staff in Texas.