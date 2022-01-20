Oil spill caused on Peruvian coast by Tonga eruption

Waves triggered by the volcanic eruption near Tonga caused a crude oil spill at a refinery off the shores of Peru, covering beaches and wildlife in thick layers of black grease.

The Peruvian mayor of Ancon, John Barrera, surveyed the spill by boat while warning members of the public to stay away from beaches.

In the clip Mr Barrera picks up handfuls of sludge from the water.

“There’s not just ecological damage, there’s also economic damage to the workers, the fishermen, people who work in tourism,” Barrera adds.

