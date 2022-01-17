Tonga calls for ‘immediate aid’ after volcanic eruption triggers tsunami

Tonga has called for ‘immediate aid’ after an volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami in New Zealand.

The tsunami, caused by an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday, left the Pacific island nation largely uncontactable, with electricity, internet and telephone lines severed.

There was no update on any casualties in Tonga as government websites could not be updated.

The Pacific tsunami warning centre (PTWC) said the threat had receded but coastal areas should remain alert.

