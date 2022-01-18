Environmental authorities and workers of the Pampilla refinery worked to clean oil from a beach in Lima after a spill attributed to high waves caused by the eruption of a volcano in Tonga.

The spill was controlled within hours, but the cleaning process is ongoing as local authorities first arrived at the area, followed by workers of the refinery.

The Peruvian Civil Defense Institute said in a press release that on Sunday a ship was offloading oil into La Pampilla refinery on the Pacific coast, when strong waves moved abruptly the boat causing the spill.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here