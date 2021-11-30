Alarming footage shows the moment a clocktower fell and two buses sheltered a group of mopeds across a bridge during a huge storm in Turkey.

The buses were seen surrounding the bikers as extreme winds battered Istanbul which led to four dead and at least 19 more injured on Monday (29th Novemeber), the governor's office said.

The dangerous weather also caused mass damage to the city with buildings knocked down and lorries being overturned, blocking traffic on a busy highway.

