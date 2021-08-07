A wildfire has engulfed a power plant in the southwestern Turkish province of Mugla, forcing evacuations of nearby towns.

Mayor Osman Gurun confirmed that the flames have spread to the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant buildings, but all the explosive chemicals in the facility had been emptied beforehand.

Gendarmerie forces ordered the residents of several neighborhoods in the Milas district to leave the area amid fears the fire could spread even further.

Citizens who gathered at the pier were evacuated and transported to a safe area, the National Defense Ministry has confirmed.