Watch live as wildfire approaches power plant in Turkey

A wildfire is threatening a power plant in southwestern Turkey, as flames approach the area.

Smoke can be seen billowing close to the Kemerkoy power plant, as hillsides and forests near the coastal resorts of Bodrum and Marmaris continue to burn.

“The situation is very serious. The flames have come to the edge of the thermal power plant,” Milas Mayor Muhammet Tokat told Reuters.

Temperatures have hit above 40C as wildfires continue to rage across Turkey, marking one of the worst heatwaves in decades.