Planes have been filmed dropping water on wildfires in Turkey on Wednesday, as forest fires threatened to hit residential areas in Manavgat, Antalya. Three people have been killed in the fires, according to the government’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), who also said that at least 112 people where “affected” by the incident, with 58 hospitalised. Authorities have also had to evacuate almost 20 neighbourhoods and villages, with strong winds threatening residential areas.

Although wildfires are common in Turkey’s Meditteranean and Aegean regions in the summer, some have been blamed on arson attacks.