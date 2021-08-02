Wildfires continue to rage across southern Europe, as more residents and tourists have been evacuated from areas in Turkey, Italy and Greece.

Four Greek villages east of the city of Patras were forced to evacuate, while authorities continue to tackle 56 wildfires.

Blazes also continue to burn across Italy amid one of the worst heatwaves in decades.

In Turkey, the death toll from wildfires has risen to eight, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited some of the worst affected areas of the country over the weekend.