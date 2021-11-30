Lorries topple over and clock tower collapses as high winds hit Turkey

Four people were killed and at least another 19 were injured after extreme winds battered Istanbul on Monday (29 November).

In the above video, you can see two lorries overturning on a motorway and a clock tower being completely destroyed by the extreme weather conditions. No injuries were reported due to the clock tower collapse which took place in the Catalca district of the city.

The high winds also knocked down buildings and lifted concrete slabs off roofs and walls.