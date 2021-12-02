Turtle travels from Maldives to Scotland after plastic pollution injury

A sea turtle has a new home in Scotland after being found injured and entangled in a plastic bag in the Maldives.

April, an olive ridley sea turtle, was in care at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre at the Four Seasons Resort after being found injured in April 2019.

Vets found April suffers from buoyancy issues – where she cannot fully immerse herself under water – which means that she cannot return to the wild.

This has led to the turtle being relocated 5,000 miles from the Maldives to Loch Lomond making her the first olive ridley sea turtle in the UK.