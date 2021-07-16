Shocking drone footage shows baby flamingo carcasses partially buried in the mud of a dry lake in Turkey, amid a mass die-off of the birds that environmentalists blame on the climate crisis, drought and agricultural irrigation.

Thousands of flamingos were found dead at Lake Tuz, in the central province of Konya, one of the birds’ largest natural breeding colonies in the world. Up to 10,000 flaminglets are born there in a normal year, but this year, only 5,000 eggs have reportedly hatched.

Environmentalist Fahri Tunc said water from a canal that normally feeds the lake was being redirected for farming.