UK dog surfing championships take place after year off due to Covid

The UK dog surfing championship took place on Branksome Dene beach in Poole on Sunday (25 July) after a year’s hiatus due to Covid.

The 2021 Dogmasters competition is the third time the championships have taken place in the UK, with creator Mark Reeves saying: “We started the competition in 2018 as a bit of fun as we’re a dog-friendly beach. Lots of people also hired our (Shaka Surf’s) paddleboards and went out with their dogs. From that it became really popular.”