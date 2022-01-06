Snowy scenes across UK as temperatures plunge

Eye-catching footage shows snowy scenes across the UK as temperatures plunge to as low as -5C.

Forecasters have said that “many places will see 1-2 hours of snow” and higher ground could see as much as 10-15cm fall.

The Met Office have said that snow in the coming days could cause travel disruption and brief power black outs could also be possible.

There are three snow warnings in place for Thursday January 6 and one sweeping warning covering the highlands of Scotland down to Manchester on Friday.

