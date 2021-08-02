Southern Utah was hit by heavy rain and hail over the weekend, leading to flooding in Enoch City and the surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings across the state, with thousands of homes experiencing power outages throughout the day on Sunday.

Footage filmed in Utah on 1 August shows traffic driving through badly flooded roads, as the rain continued to batter the area.

Extreme weather has caused issues across many areas of the West, with mudslides causing “extreme damage” in Colorado.