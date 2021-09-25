Drone footage captures the crazy moment a Utah town that was plunged underwater during a dam project resurfaces after more than 60 years.

Drone test pilot Devon Dewey shared striking drone images of the roads and house remnants that could be seen.

The town of Rockport vanished entirely in 1957 – five years after the White House green-lit the construction of the Wanship Dam, which created Rockport Reservoir.

No more than 200 residents ever lived in the area before it was abandoned entirely, despite it being settled in as early as 1860, according to Utah State Parks.