You could call it brave or foolish, but this truck driver certainly had something when he decided to drive across an already straining suspension bridge in eastern Russia.

The bridge was only a temporary wooden structure built to replace a road bridge that was destroyed in a previous flood – but the van driver decided to take it on anyway.

As you can see from the above video, the weight of the van was just enough to topple the bridge over, but thankfully the driver was able to escape with his life.