Firefighters in California managed to gain the upper hand on a 25-acre vegetation fire that started in Milpitas before it jumped to San Jose on Tuesday (27 July), according to local fire officials.

San Jose Fire Department said no structures were threatened and there are no reports of any injuries due to the large vegetation fire which can be seen to be throwing up smoke from this aerial footage.

The fire near the 500 block of Mill River Lane was first reported to officials just after 4pm – and by 6.30pm local crews were making good progress against the blaze.